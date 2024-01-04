NEWS

Teen attacked by youngsters while walking dog

[Pixabay]

A 14-year-old boy told police that he was attacked by three teenagers while walking his dog in the district of Agia Paraskevi, northern Athens, on January 2. 

The victim said the youths searched him, forced him to walk barefoot in the street and beat him up, while one of them was filming the attack. The boy recognized one of the attackers is a fellow student in his school.

The same youths are believed to have thrown eggs at his father’s car on New Year’s Day. 

Crime

