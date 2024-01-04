NEWS

Blinken may meet Mitsotakis in Hania, spokesman says

[Intime News]

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken may meet with Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Hania, Crete, in the coming days, government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis said on Thursday. 

The news of Blinken’s possible short trip to Greece was announced on Wednesday, but the visit has not been officially confirmed by the US yet. 

According to media reports, the top American diplomat is expected to visit Turkey on the same day and then travel to Israel next week.

Diplomacy

