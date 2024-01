Five people, including a woman, aged between 22 and 25, appeared before a criminal court in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, on Thursday to answer to charges of causing physical harm.

The charges stem from a fight between eight people on New Year’s Day, which led to the injury of three people, over the way a car was parked.

According to reports, the defendants beat up two people, aged 21 and 22, as well as the father of one of them, aged 53.