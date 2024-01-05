NEWS

Man remanded on charges of killing father

File photo.

A 35-year-old man arrested on New Year’s Eve for fatally stabbing his 62-year-old father in their home in Peristeri, western Athens, has been remanded in custody after appearing before an investigative magistrate.

The suspect was accompanied by his mother, his sister and a friend as he arrived to respond to charges of intentional manslaughter, and carrying and using a weapon.

The assailant, who reportedly contacted authorities himself, allegedly attacked his father in the presence of his mother, causing injuries to the victim’s body, chest, and leg. 

The perpetrator’s mother, who was also the victim’s spouse, had previously lodged complaints about domestic violence, with the woman alleging that her husband had subjected her to physical abuse.

State-run broadcaster ERT reported that the victim had been arrested in 2017 for attacking and beaten other relatives.

Crime

