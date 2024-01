Police in Thessaloniki have arrested a 39-year-old male non-national in relation to the fatal stabbing of 49-year-old foreign man in Lagkadikia, a town outside the city, on Wednesday.

A police investigation found that the suspect, after an argument with the older man, attacked him with a folding knife and mortally wounded him.

The suspect is expected to be led before a prosecutor on charges of manslaughter and the illegal possession and use of weapons.