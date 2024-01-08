NEWS

Man allegedly douses woman in liquid, tries to set her on fire

File photo.

Authorities say a man poured a flammable liquid on a woman and tried to set her on fire.

A statement from the police said the incident, said to be triggered by an altercation, occurred on Monday morning in the western Attica suburb of Zefyri.

A 51-year-old suspect, identified as Roma, has been apprehended by the police in connection with the attack.

The victim, the assailant’s wife according to some sources, was taken to the Erythros Stavros (Red Cross) Hospital in Athens. The extent of her injuries remains unknown at this time.

No more information is currently available. 

Crime

