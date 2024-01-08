SYRIZA leader aims to strengthen control, considering shift of party closer to the center

SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis is considering two initiatives aimed at strengthening his control over the main opposition party and bringing it more in line with the political center.

According to sources, Kasselakis is planning to implement controls and monitoring over the social media posts of SYRIZA MPs. This measure is seen as a response to the frequent discord that has allegedly undermined the party’s consistency and credibility.

Sources close to the new leader reject claims of censorship, emphasizing that a team of experts will be hired to advise lawmakers and party officials on sharing content that can have the desired impact while avoiding missteps that could lead to negative publicity and challenges to the party’s position.

Continual and two-way communication with the professional team is highlighted to ensure the party’s awareness of content posted on Facebook, X, and Instagram, the sources say in defense of the measure.

A second initiative under consideration is moving SYRIZA from the European United Left–Nordic Green Left (GUE-NGL), the left-wing political group of the European Parliament, to the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D).

This move, which has been proposed by senior SYRIZA officials, would further solidify the party’s political rebranding following the departure of its left-wing faction that formed the New Left party.

Although PASOK MEPs currently sit with the S&D group in the European Parliament, SYRIZA officials note that former party leader Alexis Tsipras had previously agreed to the party’s participation as an observer in S&D meetings.

Approval from the party conference is required for this move, and a substantial debate is expected in the lead-up to the conference scheduled for February 23-25.







