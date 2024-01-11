4-year-old in critical condition after severe abuse, search underway for stepfather

A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition at the Children’s Hospital Aglaia Kyriakou in Athens on Thursday following severe physical abuse by his mother’s partner.

This incident marks the third time the child has been hospitalized due to physical abuse by his 25-year-old stepfather, reports state-run broadcaster ERT. The mother disclosed an escalation in violent behavior by her partner in recent weeks.

As per the medical bulletin, the boy is currently under intubation, in a gravely critical state, displaying multiple injuries.

Authorities are actively searching for the perpetrator.