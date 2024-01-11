Ticketing on Athens transport to get much easier

Athens’ transit company, OASA, is planning to reduce the need for tickets – which are often hard to find in more remote parts of the transport network – by allowing commuters to pay their fare directly by card or via a smartphone app.

According to an announcement on Wednesday, OASA plans to start testing the new contactless payment system on the express buses running between the airport and downtown Athens and the port of Piraeus, installing the new pay points on the vehicles by the end of March.

The plan is to have the new machines installed across the capital’s public transportation network – on the metro, ISAP electric railway, tram, buses and trolley buses – by the end of the year.

Where the new system differs from others like it, is that it will also recommend the best possible route to the intended destination, a service that is expected to come in handy for tourists and travelers who may not be familiar with the city.

The app will also be able to link up to other mobility services such as taxis, electric bicycle rental points, air carriers and ferry companies, OASA said.

The new account-based ticketing and contactless payment system, said OASA CEO Giorgos Spiliopoulos, is expected to “significantly improve the passenger experience.”