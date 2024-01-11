NEWS

ND plans sessions on same-sex marriage legislation amidst abstention debate

[Giorgos Zahos/Intime News]

Governing party New Democracy MPs were invited to attend informational sessions on the new legislation on same-sex marriage by party secretary Stavros Kalafatis on Thursday.

The sessions, taking place on January 15 and 16, aim to address concerns and provide clarity on the legislation, influencing those undecided to support the proposal and encouraging others leaning towards abstention, deemed a “dignified stance” by the Prime Minister. 

Key party figures, including Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, will also attend.

The invitation comes after Thursday’s parliamentary session, during which MPs discussed the issue of same-sex marriage. 

The debate revolved around the unprecedented call for abstention from voting, raising concerns about the government’s handling of individual rights and freedoms. 

The opposition criticized the government’s approach, with accusations of playing to party audiences rather than genuinely addressing human rights. 

Some parties expressed opposition to recognizing same-sex marriage, while others emphasized the need for equal rights. 

Politics

