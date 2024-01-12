NEWS

Greek-owned tanker seized by pirates anchors at Bandar Abbas port in Iran

File photo.

The Greek-owned tanker St Nikolas, sailing under a Marshall Islands flag, that was seized by a group of five gunmen off the coast of Oman on Thursday has now anchored at the port of Bandar Abbas in Iran, sources said on Friday.

The Greek Foreign Ministry has assumed responsibility for ensuring the safety and repatriation of a Greek national who is part of the tanker’s crew.

In the latest announcement from ship owner Empire Navigation, the safety of the 19-member crew – 18 Filipinos and one Greek – aboard the St Nikolas remains the top priority. The company has promptly informed the relevant authorities and is in constant communication with them, as well as with the families of the crew members.

The tanker departed from Basra in Iraq a few days ago, loaded with approximately 145,000 barrels of crude oil destined for Aliaga in Turkey via the Suez Canal. The vessel’s charterer was Tupras. [AMNA]

