Veria: Mother accused of killing baby remanded in custody

A  37-year-old mother accused of beating her 6-month-old baby to death has been remanded in custody after testifying before an investigating magistrate in Veria. 

The woman, who has been charged with committing intentional homicide in a calm state of mind, appeared before the investigating magistrate and a prosecutor in the northern city.

The defendant allegedly stated that she did not kill the infant, but that “someone else did.” 

Earlier this week, an autopsy found that the infant had suffered blunt force trauma and severe lacerations to the skull and chest.

The accused’s two other children, aged six and seven, reportedly witnessed the fatal assault.

Her lawyer submitted a request for a psychiatric evaluation as his client was hospitalized with psychological problems in the past and is still receiving medication.

 

