Gang from Athens assault on teenagers identified

Police in Athens have reportedly identified 12 minors who are suspected of mugging and assaulting two teenagers in the northern suburb of Neo Iraklio on the night of Saturday, January 6.

The suspects are being charged with felonies, including causing serious bodily harm, while their parents are also looking at charges for neglect of a minor.

According to reports, the gang of 12 attacked the two teenagers after a brief verbal altercation, beating and kicking them, while also dealing several dangerous blows to their heads. They also stole one of their victim’s bags, which contained 70 euros’ worth of cash and personal items.

The case file has been submitted to a special prosecutor for minors.

