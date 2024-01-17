Gerapetritis in Cairo for talks

Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis is set to visit Egypt on Wednesday, where he will meet with his counterpart, Sameh Shoukry. Following discussions involving delegations from both countries, the two ministers will make statements to the press.

While in Cairo, the Greek minister will be also received by the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Additionally, he has scheduled a meeting with the Secretary General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

Moreover, Gerapetritis will have interactions with members of the Greek community in Egypt. [AMNA]