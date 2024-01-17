NEWS

Gerapetritis in Cairo for talks

Gerapetritis in Cairo for talks
File photo.

Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis is set to visit Egypt on Wednesday, where he will meet with his counterpart, Sameh Shoukry. Following discussions involving delegations from both countries, the two ministers will make statements to the press.

While in Cairo, the Greek minister will be also received by the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Additionally, he has scheduled a meeting with the Secretary General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

Moreover, Gerapetritis will have interactions with members of the Greek community in Egypt. [AMNA]

Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
FM continues Mideast tour before US visit
NEWS

FM continues Mideast tour before US visit

Turkey serving as ‘de facto executive arm of Hamas,’ Israel’s Gallant says
NEWS

Turkey serving as ‘de facto executive arm of Hamas,’ Israel’s Gallant says

Greek FM visiting Amman
NEWS

Greek FM visiting Amman

Kathimerini, Milliyet editors write for each other’s audience
GREECE-TURKEY RELATIONS

Kathimerini, Milliyet editors write for each other’s audience

Gerapetritis to Al Arabiya: ‘We need to learn to live together’ with Turkey
NEWS

Gerapetritis to Al Arabiya: ‘We need to learn to live together’ with Turkey

Greece active in resolving Middle East crisis, says FM
NEWS

Greece active in resolving Middle East crisis, says FM