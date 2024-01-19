Archbishop of America visiting Mt Athos for four days

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America arrived on Thursday afternoon at the Xenophontos Monastery of Mount Athos, where he will celebrate Epiphany as part of a four-day visit to the all-male monastic community of the autonomous region.

Elpidophros will attend the vigil of Epiphany at the monastery, continuing on Friday morning with the Holy Liturgy and the ceremony for the throwing of the cross in the sea and the blessing of the waters.

The Archbishop of America arrived in Thessaloniki on Thursday morning and traveled by road to Ouranoupoli, before boarding a boat for the monastery.

He is accompanied by 40 Greek Americans, including four priests, who are visiting Mt Athos as pilgrims.

The archbishop will also visit the Philotheou and Pantokratoros Monasteries before departing on Monday for Thessaloniki.

