NEWS

Archbishop of America visiting Mt Athos for four days

Archbishop of America visiting Mt Athos for four days
[AP]

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America arrived on Thursday afternoon at the Xenophontos Monastery of Mount Athos, where he will celebrate Epiphany as part of a four-day visit to the all-male monastic community of the autonomous region.

Elpidophros will attend the vigil of Epiphany at the monastery, continuing on Friday morning with the Holy Liturgy and the ceremony for the throwing of the cross in the sea and the blessing of the waters.

The Archbishop of America arrived in Thessaloniki on Thursday morning and traveled by road to Ouranoupoli, before boarding a boat for the monastery.

He is accompanied by 40 Greek Americans, including four priests, who are visiting Mt Athos as pilgrims.

The archbishop will also visit the Philotheou and Pantokratoros Monasteries before departing on Monday for Thessaloniki.

[AMNA]

 

Religion

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
SYRIZA chief to meet Archbishop Ieronymos on Saturday
NEWS

SYRIZA chief to meet Archbishop Ieronymos on Saturday

Tug-of-war with Church over same-sex marriage
NEWS

Tug-of-war with Church over same-sex marriage

Epiphany celebrated across the country
NEWS

Epiphany celebrated across the country

Dozens of old church icons retrieved
NEWS

Dozens of old church icons retrieved

Dozens of historically significant religious icons recovered by police
NEWS

Dozens of historically significant religious icons recovered by police

Charity founder of ‘Kivotos’ and his wife charged with embezzlement
NEWS

Charity founder of ‘Kivotos’ and his wife charged with embezzlement