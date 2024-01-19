Conditional release for three people arrested over child prostitution ring
Three people arrested last week in connection with a child prostitution ring have been granted conditional release from custody after testifying before an investigating magistrate.
The three suspects, a 26-year-old woman, a 64-year-old man and a 55-year-old man, were released on the condition that they present themselves at a police station twice a month, with the men also required to post bail of €5,000 each.
The woman is accused of repeatedly prostituting a female minor, while the older man is accused of multiple counts of paying to engage in sexual acts with a minor.
The younger male suspect is also accused of sexually abusing a minor.