Conditional release for three people arrested over child prostitution ring

Three people arrested last week in connection with a child prostitution ring have been granted conditional release from custody after testifying before an investigating magistrate.

The three suspects, a 26-year-old woman, a 64-year-old man and a 55-year-old man, were released on the condition that they present themselves at a police station twice a month, with the men also required to post bail of €5,000 each.

The woman is accused of repeatedly prostituting a female minor, while the older man is accused of multiple counts of paying to engage in sexual acts with a minor.

The younger male suspect is also accused of sexually abusing a minor.

