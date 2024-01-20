NEWS

Woman, 39, arrested over fatal stabbing of 43-year-old man in Halkida

File photo.

The community of Halkida on the island of Evia was reeling in shock on Saturday after a 39-year-old woman stabbed a 43-year-old man to death in the middle of the street. The man reportedly received at least 20 stab wounds to the chest.

According to initial reports, the pair, who were involved in a romantic relationship, got into a heated argument on the street before the woman took out a knife and launched her attack.

The 43-year-old was married and initial reports said that his wife witnessed the incident from her balcony overlooking the street and called the police saying that “a woman is stabbing my husband.” He was pronounced dead by ambulance medics that rushed to the scene.

The incident occurred shortly after 8 a.m. on Eleftherios Venizelos Street, Halkida’s main avenue, near the local middle school. The woman reportedly confessed to the crime to arresting officers.

