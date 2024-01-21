Man arrested for sexual abusing his partner’s daughter

A 56-year-old man was arrested on Saturday morning in downtown Athens after being accused of child pornography, rape and abuse of a minor.

The Attica Security Directorate’s investigation asserted that the 56-year-old Greek had been sexually abusing his partner’s daughter from the age of 8 continuously for at least the past seven years. The man had allegedly collected and uploaded on online platforms pornographic material of the minor.

After a search of the accused’s house, the police confiscated multiple digital evidence and an air rifle.

The accused will be presented before an investigator.