Woman accused of using child’s toy to eavesdrop on ex-husband

A 26-year-old woman in Thessaloniki in northern Greece is accused of placing an audio recorder in her child’s stuffed animal to eavesdrop on her former husband. She is facing charges of violating the confidentiality of telephone and oral communications.

According to a complaint filed with the police, the 29-year-old ex-husband alleged that, after picking up their minor child under a court order regulating their weekly meetings, he discovered a USB device inside one of the child’s stuffed toys at his residence. This device was capable of recording conversations.

The incident was reported on Sunday to the police, leading to the subsequent arrest of the 26-year-old woman.

She is expected to face a prosecutor.