NEWS

Body of 31-year-old missing man recovered near swamp in Messolonghi

Body of 31-year-old missing man recovered near swamp in Messolonghi
[ERT]

The body of a 31-year-old man missing since early January was discovered in a muddy area near Kampos Evinochoriou in Messolonghi, western Greece on Monday. 

The victim’s clothes matched those he wore on the day of his disappearance.

The suspect, a 50-year-old butcher, is held for premeditated murder, while he denies all charges. 

According to state-run broadcaster ERT, the 31-year-old victim had reportedly messaged the butcher before his disappearance, seeking repayment of a loaned sum. Ongoing contradictions in the suspect’s statements and deleted messages from the suspect’s phone complicate the case. 

Investigations are ongoing.

Police

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Police officer on admin leave for misappropriation of service weapons
NEWS

Police officer on admin leave for misappropriation of service weapons

Police officer arrested for misappropriation of service weapons
NEWS

Police officer arrested for misappropriation of service weapons

Police department manager arrested over alleged misappropriation of firearms
NEWS

Police department manager arrested over alleged misappropriation of firearms

New chiefs appointed to police and fire service
NEWS

New chiefs appointed to police and fire service

Police following leads in Mafia hit
NEWS

Police following leads in Mafia hit

Officers arrested for leaking video of dead body after mafia-style execution
NEWS

Officers arrested for leaking video of dead body after mafia-style execution