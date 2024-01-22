Body of 31-year-old missing man recovered near swamp in Messolonghi

The body of a 31-year-old man missing since early January was discovered in a muddy area near Kampos Evinochoriou in Messolonghi, western Greece on Monday.

The victim’s clothes matched those he wore on the day of his disappearance.

The suspect, a 50-year-old butcher, is held for premeditated murder, while he denies all charges.

According to state-run broadcaster ERT, the 31-year-old victim had reportedly messaged the butcher before his disappearance, seeking repayment of a loaned sum. Ongoing contradictions in the suspect’s statements and deleted messages from the suspect’s phone complicate the case.

Investigations are ongoing.