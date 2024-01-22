NEWS

‘GREGY’ initiative: Greek-Egypt power interconnection discussed in Cairo

A meeting between representatives of Greek infrastructure investors Copelouzos Group, key players in the Greek-Egypt power interconnection initiative, and Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi took place on Monday in Cairo, Egypt.

The delegation, led by Chairman Dimitrios Copelouzos, engaged in discussions with President Sisi, joined by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Electricity and Renewable Energy Minister Mohamed Shaker.

The Egyptian Presidency reported in a statement that President Sisi was thoroughly briefed on the advancements of the “GREGY Project,” which aims to interconnect the power grids of Egypt and Europe via Greece. Special attention was given to the project’s successful inclusion in the initial list of EU Projects of Common Interest (PCIs), facilitating expedited permit procedures and funding.

The Egyptian statement highlighted that President Sisi received an overview of the Copelouzos Group’s strategic plans for renewable energy production in Egypt. This included detailed discussions on a collaborative initiative for a 9.5 GW wind and solar energy project. The successful implementation of this venture is expected to make a substantial contribution to the Egyptian economy while aligning with broader Egyptian and European objectives for transitioning to clean energy, as emphasized in the statement.

