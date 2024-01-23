NEWS

Arrested hitmen involved in executions abroad

Arrested hitmen involved in executions abroad

The members of the group of ethnic Greeks from countries of the former Soviet Union accused of the murders of three Greek mobsters are reportedly linked to the execution of death contracts abroad as well.

Reports say one of the seven, identified as being behind the recent executions in Greece and who is at large, was involved in a murder in Cyprus last October. He is an ethnic Greek from Georgia, accused by Greek authorities of torching a gas station and an illegal tobacco plant in Aspropyrgos in June. 

The victim of the attack in Cyprus was 45-year-old Alexis Mavromichalis, or “Alexoui,” against whom five previous assassination attempts had been made before he was finally killed in the apartment building where he lived.

After the murder in Nicosia, the 28-year-old perpetrator left Cyprus and, according to some reports, fled to Russia, with a pit stop at one of the Russian-speaking monasteries on Mount Athos. 

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Supreme Court upholds animal killing conviction
NEWS

Supreme Court upholds animal killing conviction

Woman accused of using child’s toy to eavesdrop on ex-husband
NEWS

Woman accused of using child’s toy to eavesdrop on ex-husband

Mobs at war over fuel, tobacco rackets
NEWS

Mobs at war over fuel, tobacco rackets

Man arrested for sexually abusing his partner’s daughter
NEWS

Man arrested for sexually abusing his partner’s daughter

Woman, 39, arrested over fatal stabbing of 43-year-old man in Halkida
NEWS

Woman, 39, arrested over fatal stabbing of 43-year-old man in Halkida

Conditional release for three people arrested over child prostitution ring
NEWS

Conditional release for three people arrested over child prostitution ring