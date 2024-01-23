NEWS

Flu prevents PM Mitsotakis from making US trip

[InTime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has had to cancel a planned visit to the United States after coming down with flu, government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis confirmed on Tuesday.

“The visit cannot take place,” Marinakis said in comments to Skai TV, referring to the trip, which was to take place on Wednesday and included the prime minister’s attendance at an investment roadshow in New York the following day, where he was expected to hold a meeting with JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon.

Mitsotakis came down with the flu after returning from Davos, in Switzerland, where he attended the World Economic Forum.

Marinakis said that the prime minister will be holding a few meetings via teleconference during his convalescence. A cabinet meeting that had been scheduled for Tuesday has also been canceled.

In the meantime, Mitsotakis is said to have spoken on the telephone with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken where, among other issues, they discussed the upcoming round of the US-Greece Strategic Dialogue in Washington in February.

Politics

