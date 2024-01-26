Hellenic Navy, Air Force cooperate to defend Red Sea shipping

The crew of Hellenic Navy frigate Hydra (F-452) is about to earn valuable operational experience on the planet’s top hotspot, when, as planned, it sets sail for the Red Sea in mid-February.

Along with the Greek military mission in Saudi Arabia, which assists in protecting the kingdom’s oil fields from missiles, the two Greek missions in the Middle East will help draw important lessons on 21st century military operational strategies, as well as learn how to deal with modern threats.

Greece’s civilian and military leadership have prioritized the modernization of the Hellenic Armed Forces, as well as the strengthening of its deterrence capabilities against technologically advanced threats, which include unmanned aerial, maritime, and submarine systems, based on the conclusions of the ongoing conflicts in Armenia, Ukraine and Gaza.

Kathimerini understands that Hydra will play a dual role in the Red Sea, as part of both the European naval forces in the region and Operation Prosperity Guardian under United States command.

Brussels is expected to make a final decision on the European mission by February 20, after clarifying key elements, such as rules of engagement and the designation of an area of operation. Decisions will also be made over which European Union member state will assume command of the naval force also serve as command and control headquarters, with Greece being among the candidates.

Meanwhile, Hydra is being prepared to be fully cobat-ready, with all its systems operational. The installation of the new electronic warfare support measures (ESM) and the anti-drone system is expected to be completed over the next two to three weeks. Both systems will enhance the frigate’s ability to detect and identify sources of electromagnetic radiation and thus have a greater awareness of the operational situation, .

Officials note that the Navy crews who will take part in the Red Sea operation will gain valuable experience in detecting and countering unmanned weapons and anti-ship missiles that are frequently used by Yemen’s Houthis in attacks against merchant vessels and warships.

These lessons will serve to create a roadmap which will bring the Armed Forces up to speed with modern field operations.

The Greek Air Force unit stationed in Saudi Arabia since September 2021 will also play a key role. It has deployed MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air anti-aircraft missiles. The extension of the Greek mission on Saudi soil was brought forth by Defense Minister Nikos Dendias and his Saudi counterpart, Khalid bin Salman Al Saud, last November, with both sides considering the possible upgrade of the Patriot SAMs to the Pac-3 version when their mission is complete.

F-16 multirole fighter aircraft of the Air Force’s 347 “Perseus ” Squadron will also arrive in Saudi Arabia next month in order to participate in the multinational Spears of Victory joint military exercise, for the second year.

The civilian and military leadership also plans to strengthen military cooperation with Armenia, a country that has had significant experience with engaging Turkish-made unmanned aerial vehicles.