Two men arrested during burglary attempt

Two men, aged 37 and 27, were apprehended on Friday in Peristeri, western Athens, after being caught in the act of attempting to break into a vehicle.

The suspects attempted to flee upon police arrival at the scene. After a chase, the police arrested the two men and confiscated two hoods, gloves, eight rings, 200 euros and a watch stolen from a nearby residence.

According to the police, the two men are accused of attempted manslaughter, robbery, violence against employees, theft by complicity, bodily harm and failure to provide identification.

Police

