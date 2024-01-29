NEWS

23-year-old in critical condition after being attacked by ‘trapper’

A 23-year-old man, who had been beaten by two suspects in Thessaloniki on Friday, remains hospitalized in critical condition after sustaining severe injuries.

The victim was assaulted by two men in the earlier hours Friday. One of the alleged suspects is a well-known trap music artist. 

The victim initially went home, but his condition deteriorated noticeably by Friday afternoon and he was transferred to the hospital, where he underwent surgery.

The assaulters fled the scene after the victim collapsed. They have been charged for assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and a police hunt was launched.

