AHI condemns F-16 sale to Turkey, applauds F-35 sale to Greece

The American Hellenic Institute (ΑΗΙ), led by President Nick Larigakis released a statement on Monday strongly opposing the recent US decision to sell F-16 fighter jets and modernization kits to Turkey while highlighting the importance of F-35 sales to Greece.

“We reiterate our strong opposition to the United States selling new F-16 fighter jets and modernization kits to Turkey,” said the statement, while citing concerns over Turkey’s reliability as an ally, its violations of US and international laws and its use of Russian-made weapon systems.

“It is unacceptable that the Biden Administration chose to notify Congress of its plan to sell Turkey arms almost directly after Turkey approved Sweden’s NATO accession,” highlighted the statement adding that Turkey ought to have endorsed Sweden’s accession to strengthen its alliance with the US but instead, leveraged the opportunity to negotiate with the US and prolong the process.

Furthermore, the AHI expressed appreciation for Greece’s reported acquisition of F-35 fighter jets and additional defense equipment, albeit with disappointment over delays in finalizing the deal despite prior approval by Congress.

“US policy toward Greece should never be viewed through the prism of Turkey, or any third-party country. Unlike Turkey, Greece is a longtime proven and dependable US and NATO ally,” said the statement underlining that Greece’s historical partnership with the US, including joint military efforts in major conflicts of the 20th century, underscores its merit as a reliable ally.