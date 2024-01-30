UN envoy says Colombia experience may help efforts in restarting Cyprus talks

The United Nations chief’s personal envoy for Cyprus, Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar, talks to the media after a meeting with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides in Nicosia, on Tuesday. [Petros Karadjias/AP]

A United Nations official said on Tuesday that her experience in negotiating an end to decades of conflict in her native Colombia may help her as she seeks to rekindle talks over Cyprus’ ethnic division.

Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar, the UN chief’s new personal envoy for Cyprus, said she believes she can work with both Greek Cypriots in the island’s internationally recognized south and Turkish Cypriots in the breakaway north to get them back to the negotiating table after years of complete stalemate.

“I was part of that team that we finally reached a peace agreement” in Colombia, Holguin told reporters after her first meeting with the Greek Cypriot President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides. “And I think I can collaborate and do all my best for … a good result for Cyprus.”

Holguin served as Colombia’s top diplomat during 2010-2018 and as the country’s representative to the UN during 2004-2006. It’s her first trip to the East Mediterranean island nation after her appointment earlier this month.

She is also meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar later on Tuesday and will separately contact women’s organizations and other civil society groups over the next few days for a first-hand assessment to gauge whether conditions have ripened for a resumption of full-fledged peace talks.

A Cyprus peace deal would reduce a source of potential conflict next door to an unstable Middle East and allow for the easier harnessing of hydrocarbon reserves in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea’s natural gas-rich waters.

But Holguin faces a tough task as the two sides have grown increasingly apart in the years since the last major push to reach a peace settlement in the summer of 2017.

The fact that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has dispatched an envoy to tell him if it’s worth another UN-facilitated round of negotiations indicates the degree of caution the world body is approaching the conflict after half a century of failure. [AP]