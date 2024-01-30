80-year old arrested for art forgery, fraud

An 80-year-old man was arrested for art forgery and fraud, police said on Tuesday.

Authorities have confiscated four forged paintings, six ancient antiquities and 11 Byzantine icons, during the operation.

According to police reports, the 80-year-old, together with other accomplices, had placed a forged signature of well-known artist on paintings in order to sell them to auction houses, art galleries or interested buyers.

The antiquities and Byzantine icons were examined by experts, who concluded that the majority of the items fall under the provisions of legislation protecting antiquities and cultural heritage.

The antiquities and icons will be transferred to the Culture Ministry for safekeeping and final assessment.