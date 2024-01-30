NEWS

80-year old arrested for art forgery, fraud

80-year old arrested for art forgery, fraud

An 80-year-old man was arrested for art forgery and fraud, police said on Tuesday.

Authorities have confiscated four forged paintings, six ancient antiquities and 11 Byzantine icons, during the operation.

According to police reports, the 80-year-old, together with other accomplices, had placed a forged signature of well-known artist on paintings in order to sell them to auction houses, art galleries or interested buyers.

The antiquities and Byzantine icons were examined by experts, who concluded that the majority of the items fall under the provisions of legislation protecting antiquities and cultural heritage.

The antiquities and icons will be transferred to the Culture Ministry for safekeeping and final assessment.

Crime Police

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Two police officers arrested for assaulting protesting nationalist
NEWS

Two police officers arrested for assaulting protesting nationalist

23-year-old in critical condition after being attacked by ‘trapper’
NEWS

23-year-old in critical condition after being attacked by ‘trapper’

16 arrested over far-right assault on police in Athens
NEWS

16 arrested over far-right assault on police in Athens

Police conduct large-scale sweep around Omonia
NEWS

Police conduct large-scale sweep around Omonia

Police officers attacked with firebombs
NEWS

Police officers attacked with firebombs

Police arrest three drivers for street racing
NEWS

Police arrest three drivers for street racing