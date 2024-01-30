Police investigate video leak showing arrest of alleged pedophile

Police have launched an investigation the publication of a video showing the arrest of a child sexual abuser on media and social media.

The 43-year-old man from Patra was arrested into a sting operation by the girl’s father and police on Sunday.

But a friend of the girl’s father, a YouTuber, had set up cameras in the apartment in which the meeting between the child and the 43-year old man would take place.

The cameras captured the arrest, which was later uploaded on YouTube and also published by television channels.

The 43-year-old man’s backpack was confiscated, which contained various sex toys and other related items, as well as a data storage device containing child sexual abuse material, including photographs and videos. A police raid at the man’s house and car also found digital child sexual abuse material.