Suspicious object prompts police bomb squad investigation in downtown Athens
A security alert was triggered on Wednesday in downtown Athens following the discovery of a suspicious item on Mitropoleos Street.
The object, identified as a briefcase, was found at a courier company where an unidentified individual deposited the package using a scooter before vanishing from the scene.
Authorities have closed off the location for ongoing investigations by the police bomb squad, resulting in traffic diversions in the surrounding area.