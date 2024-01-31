NEWS

Suspicious object prompts police bomb squad investigation in downtown Athens

Suspicious object prompts police bomb squad investigation in downtown Athens

A security alert was triggered on Wednesday in downtown Athens following the discovery of a suspicious item on Mitropoleos Street.

The object, identified as a briefcase, was found at a courier company where an unidentified individual deposited the package using a scooter before vanishing from the scene.

Authorities have closed off the location for ongoing investigations by the police bomb squad, resulting in traffic diversions in the surrounding area.

Police

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Migrant shipwreck leaves two dead and one missing, as 57 make it to shore
NEWS

Migrant shipwreck leaves two dead and one missing, as 57 make it to shore

Police investigate video leak showing arrest of alleged pedophile
NEWS

Police investigate video leak showing arrest of alleged pedophile

80-year old arrested for art forgery, fraud
NEWS

80-year old arrested for art forgery, fraud

Two police officers arrested for assaulting protesting nationalist
NEWS

Two police officers arrested for assaulting protesting nationalist

23-year-old in critical condition after being attacked by ‘trapper’
NEWS

23-year-old in critical condition after being attacked by ‘trapper’

Two men arrested during burglary attempt
NEWS

Two men arrested during burglary attempt