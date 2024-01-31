NEWS

Man sentenced for social media encounter with minor

A 29-year-old man, accused of arranging a meeting with a 14-year-old girl through a social media platform on the island of Rhodes, was sentenced on Wednesday to 12 months in prison with a three-year suspension.

The case came to light when the girl’s father reported to the Ialysos Police Department of Rhodes that an unknown man had approached his daughter via Facebook. The minor informed her parents about the communication and the man’s statements.

The 14-year-old stated in her testimony that she had informed him of her young age; however, the stranger appeared unfazed and reportedly stated that he didn’t care.

The man was found guilty with the mitigating circumstance of his prior lawful life. During his defense, he claimed he initiated the conversation with the minor believing the profile was not genuine. He maintained that everything happened quickly before he realized his actions. He described it as a grave mistake, asserting no prior similar behavior.

