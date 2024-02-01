NEWS

PM in Brussels for talks on mid-term revision of EU’s long-term budget

European energy ministers attend an extraordinary energy council in Brussels on November 24. The European Commission’s proposal to cap the price of natural gas at €275 per megawatt-hour is indicative of how far Brussels is from catering to the needs of the people and the European economies. [AP]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is participating in the Special European Council taking place in Brussels on Thursday, where he will again support Greece’s position in favor of a comprehensive approach to the mid-term revision of the EU Multiannual Financial Framework, with a package deal that includes aid to Ukraine but also increased funds for migration and responding to natural disasters.

Government sources said that the last negotiation box at the European Council last December, on which 26 of the 27 EU member-state leaders had agreed, was in line with Greece’s concerns and priorities as, apart from the funds for Ukraine, it included the priorities set out by the Greek government.

Specifically, it envisaged increased funds for migration and for tackling natural disasters, as well as flexibility in the use of Community funds for the 2014-2020 period.

[AMNA]

 

