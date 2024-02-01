Violence breaks out at student demos in downtown Athens 

A student rally in central Athens erupted into violence on Thursday, with protesters clashing with police.

Skirmishes began in front of Parliament on Syntagma Square as protesters tried to breach the security cordon and reach the House, prompting police to deploy tear gas. The situation has reportedly escalated and spread to Vassilissis Sofias Avenue

The march by students and educators who oppose the establishment of non-state universities began at Athens University’s Propylaea at around 1 p.m.