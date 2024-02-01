NEWS

Violence breaks out at student demos in downtown Athens 

Violence breaks out at student demos in downtown Athens 
[InTime News]

A student rally in central Athens erupted into violence on Thursday, with protesters clashing with police.

Skirmishes began in front of Parliament on Syntagma Square as protesters tried to breach the security cordon and reach the House, prompting police to deploy tear gas. The situation has reportedly escalated and spread to Vassilissis Sofias Avenue

The march by students and educators who oppose the establishment of non-state universities began at Athens University’s Propylaea at around 1 p.m.

 

Privatizations Police Protest

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Suspicious object prompts police bomb squad investigation in downtown Athens
NEWS

Suspicious object prompts police bomb squad investigation in downtown Athens

Migrant shipwreck leaves two dead and one missing, as 57 make it to shore
NEWS

Migrant shipwreck leaves two dead and one missing, as 57 make it to shore

Police investigate video leak showing arrest of alleged pedophile
NEWS

Police investigate video leak showing arrest of alleged pedophile

80-year old arrested for art forgery, fraud
NEWS

80-year old arrested for art forgery, fraud

Two police officers arrested for assaulting protesting nationalist
NEWS

Two police officers arrested for assaulting protesting nationalist

23-year-old in critical condition after being attacked by ‘trapper’
NEWS

23-year-old in critical condition after being attacked by ‘trapper’