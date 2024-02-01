Police bust large-scale cigarette smuggling operation

Police in the northern port city of Thessaloniki have arrested three men suspected of running a large-scale tobacco racket after seizing thousands of packets of contraband cigarettes.

The suspects were arrested on Wednesday morning after a police raid on the warehouse they were using. They were caught while loading locally produced fabrics onto a truck, where they had also concealed 300,000 packets of smuggled cigarettes.

According to the authorities, the contraband cigarettes represent 1 million euros in lost taxes.