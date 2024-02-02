Fighting populism requires honesty and flexibility, Mitsotakis tells Economist

Escaping the grip of populism requires a combination of honesty and flexibility, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said.

In an “post-populist,” 1,000-word contribution to the “By Invitation” series in the Economist, Mitsotakis discussed the means he mobilized to deal with the “rise of populism.”

“In the end, of course, the most powerful bulwark against populism is listening and delivering,” he said.

“For Greece, combating populism will continue to be about generating equitable economic growth while converging with a progressive, centrist Europe,” he continued, adding that the effort requires honesty and for mistakes to be acknowledged when made.

Arguing that that Greece found itself at the “forefront of the rise of populism” in 2015, when Syriza under Alexis Tsipras took power, Mitsotakis said the following four years showed him that populist promises cannot be delivered.

“The answer to combating such extremes lies in delivering effective policies while being prepared to challenge and even junk your orthodoxy and your preconceptions, when necessary.

“That meant being prepared to flex rapidly in response to global events while embracing a new triangulation logic: pro-growth but fiscally responsible; robust on migration and assertive on security, alongside a strong foreign policy; and socially liberal at home.”

His own party’s victory in last year’s general election “proved that the approach works” and that “it was indeed possible to create a new anti-populist voter coalition of left and right.”