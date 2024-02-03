NEWS

Man arrested for injuring woman in park shooting

File photo. [InTime News]

Police announced the arrest on Saturday of a 35-year-old man in connection with a shooting incident last August in an Athens park, which led to the injury of a 20-year-old woman.

The suspect, a foreign national, was identified as the perpetrator and was arrested on Thursday along with his 30-year-old friend, as a large quantity of drugs was found in the house where they live. He was charged with attempted manslaughter, and for violating laws on the illegal possession of a weapon and drugs. His friend was charged with drug possession.

According to the case file, the two men had an argument with another person over a financial dispute. However, during their altercation, the 35-year-old fired repeatedly with a gun he was carrying, injuring a 20-year-old woman who happened to be passing by, as well as his friend.

Crime

