SYRIZA brings in advisors to help draft policy proposals, starting with education

The president of the main opposition SYRIZA on Tuesday announced the first of 29 committees the party is planning to put together to advise it on key policy matters.

In a post on X, SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis stressed that these committees will not be composed of party officials, but of individuals “from society,” with expert knowledge of the issue at hand.

The first of what the party is calling ‘think tanks’ has been tasked with exploring alternative proposals on the hot-button issue of education reform, Kasselakis announced.

The education think-tank has seven members, all with academic backgrounds.

According to the party, these committees will be responsible for drafting proposals on social, economic and other policy.