Two airplanes forced to land

Two commercial aircraft were forced to land at Makedonia Airport in Thessaloniki in northern Greece on Thursday.

The first incident occurred at 2.50 p.m, when an aircraft of the Israeli airline El Al, operating the Prague-Tel Aviv route, had to land due to a passenger disturbing the crew.

The passenger, a 30-year-old Israeli national, was arrested upon landing atThessaloniki.

The aircraft departed at around 4.30 p.m.

Later in the day, shortly after 6 p.m., an easyJet airplane flying from Luton to Giza, landed at the airport due to a medical emergency involving a passenger on the aircraft.