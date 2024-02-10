Police arrest Coast Guard operators, ex-terrorist in anti-crime sweep

Police say that they have found explosives on Coast Guard Special Forces operators after raiding their homes, and have also arrested a former leader of an anarchist terrorist group as part of the same operation.

Kathimerini understands that the operation was targeting organized crime and not terrorist activity.

A senior police officer told Kathimerini that findings included explosives, slow-burning fuses, bullets and flash-bang grenades.

The former member of the Conspiracy of Fire Cells (alternately translated as Conspiracy of Fire Nuclei) terrorist group was arrested for being in possession of a gun and bullets. The arrested person, whose name was not released, has already served a jail term for terrorist activity.