NEWS

Police arrest Coast Guard operators, ex-terrorist in anti-crime sweep

Police arrest Coast Guard operators, ex-terrorist in anti-crime sweep

Police say that they have found explosives on Coast Guard Special Forces operators after raiding their homes, and have also arrested a former leader of an anarchist terrorist group as part of the same operation.

Kathimerini understands that the operation was targeting organized crime and not terrorist activity.

A senior police officer told Kathimerini that findings included explosives, slow-burning fuses, bullets and flash-bang grenades.

The former member of the Conspiracy of Fire Cells (alternately translated as Conspiracy of Fire Nuclei) terrorist group was arrested for being in possession of a gun and bullets. The arrested person, whose name was not released, has already served a jail term for terrorist activity.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Two migrant smugglers arrested at border
NEWS

Two migrant smugglers arrested at border

Police apprehend suspected robbers and kidnappers
NEWS

Police apprehend suspected robbers and kidnappers

Police officer arrested for drug dealing
NEWS

Police officer arrested for drug dealing

Investigation launched after blast damages martial arts academy in Korydallos
NEWS

Investigation launched after blast damages martial arts academy in Korydallos

Police bust alcohol, tobacco trading ring
NEWS

Police bust alcohol, tobacco trading ring

Motive for chilling murder of businessman unclear
NEWS

Motive for chilling murder of businessman unclear