Government braces for a tough week ahead

Protesters take part in a rally against same-sex marriage, at central Syntagma square, in Athens, Sunday. [Yorgos Karahalis/AP]

The government is gearing up for a challenging week ahead, with three contentious pieces of legislation set to be voted on or tabled in Parliament. Additionally, a crucial meeting between the prime minister and farmers’ representatives will determine whether we will witness protest tractors arriving in Athens.

Three bills, concerning same-sex marriage, private universities, and a new penal code, which have sparked serious reactions – either within the ranks of the ruling New Democracy party or within society – will reach a critical point this week.

Workers in the agricultural sector were unimpressed by the package of measures announced earlier this month and are escalating their protests. An opinion poll conducted by Pulse revealed that 68% of Greeks are “certainly” or “probably” supportive of the farmers’ demands, while only 13% of respondents held a negative view.

Same-sex marriage

Marriage equality legislation, which has stirred up the entire spectrum of the country’s political system, is scheduled for a vote on Thursday.

The legislation, which legalizes same-sex marriage and grants full parental rights to gay couples, is anticipated to pass with the backing of MPs from SYRIZA, New Left, Course of Freedom, and a portion of PASOK.

The government will consider it a success if approximately 110 MPs from the ruling New Democracy party ultimately support it. About 50 MPs are not expected to support it, with half of them likely abstaining from the vote. Among the prominent dissenters is former prime minister Antonis Samaras, who is expected to strongly oppose the legislation during his parliamentary address. Interior Minister Makis Voridis will abstain from the vote (and retain his ministerial seat), while the fate of deputy ministers who choose not to support the legislation remains uncertain.

New Democracy can also take satisfaction in the fact that the issue has become a headache even for the progressive parties of the opposition. The PASOK parliamentary group will meet on Tuesday to attempt to delineate its stance, with its lawmakers thus far adopting an equally ambivalent position.

Private universities

Public consultation on the controversial reform that would permit the establishment of private universities in Greece is set to conclude by the end of the week.

Currently, over 100 university departments are still occupied, and the fate of upcoming exams remains uncertain.

New assemblies are scheduled for Monday to determine whether reactions and protests will persist, with a new rally planned for Thursday.

Penal code

A new penal code has been submitted to Parliament by Justice Minister Georgios Floridis.

Among other provisions, it increases penalties for all offenses and mandates that a portion of the prison sentence be served even for minor offenses, in addition to introducing community service as a form of punishment.

The legislation has already sparked reactions from judges and lawyers.

Farmers’ protests

Protests began among the farmers of Thessaly, who were affected by Storm Daniel, but quickly spread throughout the country, with producers voicing complaints about the high cost of fuel and agricultural materials.

The Prime Minister’s office stated that with the latest round of relief measures announced by the government earlier this month, they have already exhausted available resources and referred to September for a potential new package of measures, contingent upon fiscal space.

However, farmers anticipate additional commitments during their meeting with the prime minister on Tuesday, though it remains uncertain whether these will suffice to address their demands.

In the meantime, they are escalating blockades and indicating that if their demands are not met, they will block roads and travel to Athens with their tractors.