Off-duty police officer assaulted outside school

File photo.

A police officer was assaulted by unknown assailants on Monday afternoon in Menidi, western Attica while off-duty. 

According to the police, the 49-year-old officer was waiting outside the school for his child when a car stopped, and five individuals exited to attack him, striking him in the head and face.

The victim was transported to the 401 Military Hospital, where he is being treated for craniofacial injuries and facial fractures. 

Police are investigating to identify and apprehend the attackers.

Police

