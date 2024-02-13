PM meeting farmers Tuesday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet separately with two representative groups of farmers at the Maximos Mansion in Athens on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing mobilizations and proposed relief measures.

At noon, he will meet with representatives of the Panhellenic Committee of Farmers at Blockades.

At 1 p.m., he will meet with the presidium of the National Association of Agricultural Cooperatives.

Protests began among the farmers of Thessaly, who were affected by Storm Daniel and the flooding it brought, but quickly spread throughout the country at the end of January, with producers voicing complaints about the high cost of fuel and agricultural materials.