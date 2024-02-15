Farmers to drive tractors into Athens on Tuesday
Representatives of disgruntled farmers have decided to drive their tractors into Athens on Tuesday after the government failed to meet their demands, particularly the request for tax-free diesel fuel, according to reports.
The decision was announced following a nationwide gathering of farming unionists in Nikaia, Larissa, on Thursday. Additional measures will include blockades at ports and customs offices.
According to the reports, the farmers have requested a meeting with Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis to arrange for the tractors to be permitted to reach the capital, where a rally will be held.
While offering some concessions to farming unionists, the conservative administration has repeatedly stated that budgetary constraints leave little room for significant increases in spending.