NEWS

Farmers to drive tractors into Athens on Tuesday

[Giorgos Kydonas/Intime News]

Representatives of disgruntled farmers have decided to drive their tractors into Athens on Tuesday after the government failed to meet their demands, particularly the request for tax-free diesel fuel, according to reports.

The decision was announced following a nationwide gathering of farming unionists in Nikaia, Larissa, on Thursday. Additional measures will include blockades at ports and customs offices.

According to the reports, the farmers have requested a meeting with Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis to arrange for the tractors to be permitted to reach the capital, where a rally will be held.

While offering some concessions to farming unionists, the conservative administration has repeatedly stated that budgetary constraints leave little room for significant increases in spending.

 

