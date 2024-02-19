Greece-flagged, US-owned ship reports missile attack off Yemen, Ambrey says

A Greece-flagged, US-owned, cargo ship reported a missile attack in the Gulf of Aden and called for military assistance, British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Monday.

The crew was unharmed in the incident, which occurred 93 nautical miles east of Aden, Yemen, it said.

Separately, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said it had received a report of an incident in the area and that authorities were investigating it.

Iran-aligned Houthi forces have launched drone and missile attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since November in what they say is support for Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. [Reuters]