NEWS

Greece-flagged, US-owned ship reports missile attack off Yemen, Ambrey says

Greece-flagged, US-owned ship reports missile attack off Yemen, Ambrey says
File photo.

A Greece-flagged, US-owned, cargo ship reported a missile attack in the Gulf of Aden and called for military assistance, British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Monday.

The crew was unharmed in the incident, which occurred 93 nautical miles east of Aden, Yemen, it said.

Separately, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said it had received a report of an incident in the area and that authorities were investigating it.

Iran-aligned Houthi forces have launched drone and missile attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since November in what they say is support for Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. [Reuters]

Security Shipping

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Yemen’s Houthi rebels fire missiles at ship bound for Iran, their main supporter
NEWS

Yemen’s Houthi rebels fire missiles at ship bound for Iran, their main supporter

Yemen Houthi leader says group will further escalate if attacks on Gaza do not stop
NEWS

Yemen Houthi leader says group will further escalate if attacks on Gaza do not stop

Houthis fire missiles at Greek-owned ship, causing minor damage
NEWS

Houthis fire missiles at Greek-owned ship, causing minor damage

Greece proposes command of EU naval mission in Red Sea
NEWS

Greece proposes command of EU naval mission in Red Sea

EU aiming to launch Red Sea naval mission by mid-Feb
NEWS

EU aiming to launch Red Sea naval mission by mid-Feb

Red Sea tension a threat to global trade, says PM
NEWS

Red Sea tension a threat to global trade, says PM