Borrell: Majority EU countries call for ‘immediate humanitarian pause’ in Gaza

Borrell: Majority EU countries call for ‘immediate humanitarian pause’ in Gaza
Palestinians carry bags of flour they grabbed from an aid truck near an Israeli checkpoint, as Gaza residents face crisis levels of hunger, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City, February 19, 2024. [Kosay Al Nemer/Reuters]

Twenty-six of the 27 EU countries call for “an immediate humanitarian pause that would lead to a sustainable ceasefire” in Gaza, EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters on Monday.

Borrell added that the 26 agreed to “require an immediate humanitarian pause that would lead to a sustainable ceasefire, to the unconditional release of hostages, and to the provision of humanitarian assistance”.

Borrell did not say which EU country did not agree to the statement but diplomats say Hungary blocked a similar statement a few days ago.

