Thousands of Greeks abroad register for postal voting

[Prime Minister Press Office]

More than 8,000 Greek citizens living abroad have registered on the platform for postal voting within the first two days of its operation, while there is also great interest from domestic voters.

Registration for the June 9 European Parliament elections must be completed 40 days in advance, by April 29, 2024. 

The Interior Ministry will provide voting materials to individuals who wish to cast their ballots remotely, and each voter or legal representative will personally receive them in May.

Many Greek embassies in European Union member-states are launching relevant information campaigns, while Interior Minister Niki Kerameus will attend related events in Luxembourg, Amsterdam and Brussels in the coming days.

Greeks nationals living in France, for instance, are eligible to vote in the European elections for French MEPs, and therefore will have to choose between the two countries. 

Elections

