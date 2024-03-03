NEWS

Erdogan refuses to budge regarding Cyprus stance

Erdogan refuses to budge regarding Cyprus stance
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivering an address during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) in Antalya, Turkey, on Friday. [EPA]

In a show of defiance, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that Ankara will continue its efforts for the recognition of the northern part of Cyprus, which Turkey has occupied since its 1974 invasion, as a separate state from the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus. 

“Turkey will continue the effort to recognize the equal sovereignty and international equal status of the Turkish-Cypriot brothers,” Erdogan said, speaking at the International Diplomatic Forum in Antalya, southern Turkey.

“It is a right that the Turkish Cypriots have secured,” the Turkish president insisted. 

Erdogan also noted that “recent events and experiences have taught us that diplomacy is the greatest tool we have for the peaceful resolution of crises.”

The Turkish-Cypriot entity in the occupied north of the island is only recognized by Ankara. 

Turkey Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Russian, Turkish ministers discuss Middle East, North Africa, Black Sea, TASS reports
NEWS

Russian, Turkish ministers discuss Middle East, North Africa, Black Sea, TASS reports

Erdogan’s new diplomatic turn: A rapprochement with the West unfolds
NEWS

Erdogan’s new diplomatic turn: A rapprochement with the West unfolds

Russia’s Lavrov to visit Turkey on March 1-2
NEWS

Russia’s Lavrov to visit Turkey on March 1-2

Greek PM calls Erdogan on his birthday
NEWS

Greek PM calls Erdogan on his birthday

Russian, Turkish foreign ministers discuss Gaza at G20, Turkish source says
NEWS

Russian, Turkish foreign ministers discuss Gaza at G20, Turkish source says

US-Turkey ties now have significant momentum, Senator Murphy says
NEWS

US-Turkey ties now have significant momentum, Senator Murphy says