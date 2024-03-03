Erdogan refuses to budge regarding Cyprus stance

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivering an address during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) in Antalya, Turkey, on Friday. [EPA]

In a show of defiance, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that Ankara will continue its efforts for the recognition of the northern part of Cyprus, which Turkey has occupied since its 1974 invasion, as a separate state from the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus.

“Turkey will continue the effort to recognize the equal sovereignty and international equal status of the Turkish-Cypriot brothers,” Erdogan said, speaking at the International Diplomatic Forum in Antalya, southern Turkey.

“It is a right that the Turkish Cypriots have secured,” the Turkish president insisted.

Erdogan also noted that “recent events and experiences have taught us that diplomacy is the greatest tool we have for the peaceful resolution of crises.”

The Turkish-Cypriot entity in the occupied north of the island is only recognized by Ankara.