PMs’ Egypt visit will bring ‘substantial results’

European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson (L) and Vice-President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas (R) attend a press conference on 'Communication on migration and asylum "stocktaking', at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 12 March 2024. [Ronald Wittek/EPA]

Describing Egypt as a “reliable partner” in the management of migration, EU Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas appeared adamant on Tuesday that the upcoming visit of Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Cairo, accompanied by the prime ministers of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Italy, Giorgia Meloni, and Belgium, Alexander De Croo, will bring “substantial results.”

The visit will take place ahead of the European Council in March, when the issue is expected again to be high on the agenda, and amid the recent increase in migratory flows to the southern coast of Crete from Egypt and Libya. In a joint press conference on Tuesday, Schinas and Commissioner Ilva Johansson emphasized the need for cooperation with third countries and so-called “migration diplomacy,” which has so far yielded agreements with Tunisia and Mauritania.

“Egypt is an important player in the management of migration” and “has shown signs of being a reliable partner,” Schinas said. “I am sure that the visit of the president of the Commission… will produce something substantial,” he stressed.