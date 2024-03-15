NEWS

Kasselakis urges PM to ‘stop hiding’ amid data breach allegations

Kasselakis urges PM to ‘stop hiding’ amid data breach allegations
File photo/

Leftist SYRIZA opposition leader Stefanos Kasselakis has reacted to the ruling New Democracy party’s decision to exclude MEP Anna-Michelle Asimakopoulou from their candidate list for the European elections, labeling it as political tactics. Asimakopoulou is accused of using an official, non-public voter register for campaigning.

“It’s just another stay-aside-for-a-while-until-this-is-forgotten-and-you’ll-be-back move from Kyriakos Mitsotakis,” Kasselakis said in a post on X social media platform referring to the conservative prime minister.

Despite Asimakopoulou’s “belated withdrawal,” he added, the questions for Mitsotakis remain: “How did the MEP gain access to the private data of thousands of citizens? Did she cooperate with the Interior Ministry or how?” before urging the premier to “stop hiding.”

“No matter how many scapegoats he chooses to sacrifice, this reality will continue to haunt him,” Kasselakis said.

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Fallout from data breach scandal escalates
NEWS

Fallout from data breach scandal escalates

New Democracy MEP withdraws from European elections amid data breach allegations
ANNA-MICHELLE ASIMAKOPOULOU

New Democracy MEP withdraws from European elections amid data breach allegations

SYRIZA MP staying put
NEWS

SYRIZA MP staying put

Controversy erupts over prosecutor’s recommendation in Kolonos pimping case
NEWS

Controversy erupts over prosecutor’s recommendation in Kolonos pimping case

Rama appoints ethnic Greek as Vlora prefect
NEWS

Rama appoints ethnic Greek as Vlora prefect

Kasselakis unveils plan for European elections
NEWS

Kasselakis unveils plan for European elections